Robb Bank$ Responds To Fan Criticism Following Barefoot Performance In Los Angeles

Robb Bank$ is crazy for this one!

Robb Bank$ may want to consider investing in a solid pedicure based on the attention his feet have been getting as of late, and that’s truly no Diddy!

In case you missed it, the South Florida-bred rapper recently visited The City of Angles as a part of his I Think I Might Be Happy Tour, which kicked off in Atlanta last month and runs through July with the finale show in Vienna. Judging by clips from the show, it appeared to be the typical highly anticipated underground show, categorized by packed-out crowds in legacy venues.

But it appears as though the show itself isn’t the main takeaway from the performance that fans got. Well, at least that’s not what social media users doubling as fans who lived vicariously through the snapshots attendees shared, gained from the post-show coverage.

And it’s all thanks to a series of flicks a user shared from Bank$ set, mainly due to a single shot of the Tha City rapper’s feet. Or dare we say “bruh’s feets.”

“This man so angelic bro,” the user who shared the photographs wrote in the tweet, to which Bank$ responded, “The foot pic is crazy work.”

With his feet turning out to be low-hanging fruit on social media, it appears his followers couldn’t help but give Bank$ a hard time about the way he was kicking it, literally, at his L.A. show.

“Lmfao n#### kicked his shoes off like Aretha Franklin u wild [crying laughing emojis],” one user wrote in a reply in the thread before another user pointed out, “At least your don’t got koala claws for toenails [crying laughing emoji] it’s rare to see men with okay looking feet.”

At one point, a user with a background as an amateur detective pointed out what appeared to be some sort of henna tattoo on Bank$ foot, however, he quickly shut that down.

“Lol it ain no damn henna, it’s a Celtic/Pictish warrior tribal tattoo,” Bank$ wrote in the tweet.

Finally, in response to yet another user’s criticism of his apparent philosophy of freeing the feet, Bank$ revealed the real reason why he leaves his shoes behind whenever he touches the stage.

“I be jumpin twin I need the traction! And it’s tradition,” he wrote in his response.

I be jumpin twin I need the traction! And it’s tradition https://t.co/Iw5hcKtVRc pic.twitter.com/iftF1U5ulP — F-ℬᎯ฿ꌩ𓀡✖️🟰 (@RobbBanks) June 3, 2024

Though the reply seemed run-of-the mill, there’s actually a much deeper meaning, and in a sense, a means of paying homage by what Bank$ said. His former collaborator, deceased rapper XXXTENTACION, was known for performing shirtless and going barefoot on stage while engaging in harrowing stage dives. There’s even a whole tumblr page dedicated as a photo archive of his barefoot moments on stage. In a sense, it seems as though Bank$ is honoring his fallen friend and peer in one of the ways that brings him closest to X. No matter the case, at least he can still have fun with his fans, with or without shoes on.

Check out the hilarious tweets above.