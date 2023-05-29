Roc Stars Romelu Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion Seen Together Making Fans Say “Pardi Who?”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Has Megan Thee Stallion totally dumped Pardi? It sure looks dire as she has been seen with a new man, a proverbial Roc Star.

People hate! They want to see your situation destroyed! Megan Thee Stallion and her man Pardison Fontaine have not announced their ending yet. Nevertheless, here we are! People are celebrating the demise of Pardi and Megan. Are they premature in their assessment? Is their hate overwhelming their reason? OR is there real reason for concern? I get a google alert, “Megan Thee Stallion and soccer player Romelu lukaku spotted at a wedding.” So, let’s look into this.

First of all…the facts!

Romelu Lukaku is a soccer star – a striker for Inter Milan in the Serie A. Lukaku’s international career is equally impressive. He represented Belgium in the FIFA 2018 World Cup, where the team achieved a commendable third-place finish. Additionally, his performances in the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament earned him a spot in the Team of the Tournament. Lukaku also emerged as the top scorer in the 2020/2021 UEFA Nations League. To date, he has amassed over 100 appearances for the Belgian national team. As you can see, he is elite. He is also in the roster of Roc Nation Sports.

Megan Thee Stallion is also a Roc Star. No need to run down her stuff, because we know most of it. However, as it relates to Pardi, we know that the road has been a bit rocky. There were rumors that Megan beat on Pardi in a drunken stupor. He denied those rumors. That did not stop the rumors. Then they stopped following each other on social media. Personally, I thought that was just management of their relationship. It might be a thing. Anyway, here we are.

Here is a pic of The Meg and Romelu at said wedding.

📸| Romelu Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion we're spotted together at Lautaro Martínez's wedding 👀 pic.twitter.com/crWbMwj27c — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 29, 2023

Who started this? Well, it has gotten millions of views from inquiring minds.

So, the way this is position, it looks like a grainy scandalous image. In reality, it is a screen shot of a shot within a video. Nevertheless, they are having a moment. What do you think?

Here’s more… https://twitter.com/PovertykillerB/status/1663285585518231552/photo/1