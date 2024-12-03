Roddy Ricch’s Abandon Storage Unit Leads To Man Receiving Death Threats

A man has found himself in embroiled in a life-threatening scandal over memorabilia link to Los Angeles rapper Roddy Ricch.
In case you missed it, a content creator went viral earlier this month after sharing a video claiming he purchased an abandoned storage unit containing items owned by the Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial lyricist for under $300. In the unit the man found multiple suitcases filled with designer clothes — with some still seemingly unworn with the tags intact.
However, it appears the most lucrative find from the unit was the Grammy Award Ricch won in 2019 alongside his beloved, late collaborator Nipsey Hussle for Best Rap Performance for their hit song “Rack In The Middle.”
This is where the phrase “more money, more problems” comes to play because apparently the Grammy became the most problematic item uncovered in the storage unit haul for the man. In a subsequent video the man shared he revealed he had not only begun receiving death threats, but also claimed his Social Security information had been leaked along with the location of his house in the days since he shared the video of himself finding the Grammy Award.
The man also claimed he attempted to return the Grammy to Ricch and his team, who he says reached out to him after finding out he was in possession of the award. However, the man says he was unable to strike up agreement with Ricch’s team to return the award after claiming they denied his request to appear in a video with him returning the hardware.
In the end, though, the man was able to get into contact with the authorities, who helped facilitate the exchange of of the Grammy Award with one of Ricch’s assistants. Ricch himself also appeared to comment on the matter, explaining that the storage unit was “mishandled” due to one of his assistants being involved in a serious accident.
“My assistant was in a near fatal motorcycle accident in a coma, which is how the storage was mishandled,” Ricch wrote in part. “I appreciate you for finding it in your heart to return to Grammy. Much love.”
Watch the videos chronicling the saga in the posts above.