Royce Da 5′ 9″ Releases Lupe Fiasco Diss “Silence Of The Lambda”

Royce Da 5′ 9″ and Lupe Fiasco are setting up a real life battle that will challenged their friendship to the fullest. Royce drops the gauntlet with Silence of the Lambda!

Royce da 5′ 9” has crafted a new diss record against his podcast cohost Lupe Fiasco. I thought these guys were a little bit closer than this but it seems that they really weren’t. Royce didn’t go all out on the song, but he certainly gave Lupe something to think about. He said next time he won’t be so nice.

As you may know, this all has been bubbling for quite some time.

I believe that some spirited banner about battle rap turned into this. I could be wrong, and correct me if I am, but Lupe seemed to be continually jabbing Royce lyrically. I didn’t bear witness to all of it, but it seemed like he was doing it for the sport of it. But to me, it seemed like the battle rappers got involved and then the talks took a different tone. As you know, battle rap is a blood sport. As rappers and lyricists, it seemed like Royce and Lupe were setting the stage for a URL-type of event. Then this happened:

Silence of the Lambda!

The first thing I thought of was this:

This Lambda Lambda Lambda the Nerd Fraternity (with the Black gay dude EARLY) that was represented in “Revenge of the Nerds.” Well, you can see where this is going, right?

The second thing I thought about was this:

Yall better leave Royce alone!

I have no doubt that Lupe is somewhere writing, but I do not think this is what he expected when he commanded Royce to “start practicing.” I do not think that Royce, a 20 year vet, needs to practice, but I could be wrong. If he did, he hopped right to it and dropped a mini-bomb. On IG, he alluded to a bigger bomb being in the cut if Lupe decided to get froggy and leap. “1,430 words. Free of charge…. 🤞🏿 Next time… It’s gon cost you dearly 🌹,” he said on IG. He then posts the full version in another post, which is below.

WELP! I could AGAIN be wrong and correct me if I am, but it seems Lupe let Lux and Mook get in his head. They gassed him up! They do that battle rap all day! If we thought Royce and Lupe was a stunt to get dudes in a battle rap battle, we may have been wrong. Looks like we have an old fashioned battle battle. I hope they exchange bars and then shake hands.