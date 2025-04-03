Rubi Rose Admits She Lied On Druski About Their Relationship While Seemingly Exposing Lil Baby

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

At this point, can we believe anything Rubi Rose says?

Rubi Rose has finally come clean about whether or not her relationship with Druski was indeed the real thing.

The moment of truth arrived during Rose’s recent appearance on a Kick stream with Adin Ross and Drake’s associate Ben Da Don. At one point during the stream, Rose expressed her desire to be forthcoming with the audience, considering she has turned over a new leaf and decided to embrace transparency across the board.

In doing so, Rubi Rose admitted that she lied about the dynamic of her short-lived relationship with Druski for one reason only.

“Okay, so I guess here’s the honesty moment,” Rubi Rose said. “Oh s### You know this—okay me and Dru [Druski] were really in a relationship and I said it was PR because he p##### me the f### off and hurt my feelings.”

But that wasn’t all Rose had to say, as she now views the situation as somewhat of a moment of weakness.

“So yeah, but that was really lame of me and embarrassing that I shouldn’t have said that but it was like I had to stand on it, you know,” she explained.

As for the current status of the relationship between the pair, Rose revealed that they are still “cool” despite her spiteful actions toward him while opening up about the extent of their relationship.

“It’s in the past now and we’re friends and we’re cool still,” she said. “Oh, and we’ve known each other for like 10 years like since high school type s###. So it’s like we’re always gonna be friends. So I just want to clear it up because he was really bothered by that.”

Rubi Rose reveals on Adin Ross’ stream that her relationship with Druski was 100% real but she lied and said it was for PR after he hurt her feelings 👀 pic.twitter.com/X8NQyAtU2y — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) April 3, 2025

As if her backtracking on her claims about Druski weren’t juicy enough, Rose also appeared to claim that she once had a fling with Lil Baby.

Though, the claim is somewhat unfounded given that Rose made it when the microphone of the stream was muted immediately following Ross and Co. asking her if she had hooked up with anyone she “shouldn’t have in the past.

Adding even more fuel to the fire, lip readers on social media believe that Rubi Rose alluded to the Atlanta rapper being underwhelming in his bedroom performance.

Check out the clip below.

Rubi Rose reveals on Adin Ross’ stream that her relationship with Druski was 100% real but she lied and said it was for PR after he hurt her feelings 👀 pic.twitter.com/X8NQyAtU2y — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) April 3, 2025