Rubi Rose & Fivio Foreign Share Moment Amid Nicki Minaj “Everybody” Sample Shoutout Mix-Up

Both Rubi Rose and Fivio Foreign have given us a pair of affectionately oblivious viral moments.

Rubi Rose has seemingly found herself on common ground with her Brookly-bred rap peer Fivio Foreign.

Following the release of Nicki Minaj’s highly-anticipated Pink Friday 2 album, a number of the star-studded standout tracks have begun trending on social media, including her Lil Uzi Vert-assisted dance-friendly collaboration, “Everybody.” As the majority of listeners have created videos to the audio of the song performing the popular throwing hips dance, Fivio Foreign jumped on TikTok to flex what he believed to be a shout-out from Minaj on the song.

“When Nicki say ‘Fivi’ in her new song,” Fivio wrote in the caption of a clip he shared on TikTok dancing to the snippet. In all actuality, it wasn’t a shoutout and was clearly just a chopped-up portion of Michael Jackson’s vocals from The Jackson 5 sample of “Everybody.” Considering Rose is familiar with the type of situation, she remarked on Fivio’s blunder on Twitter (X)—making herself the butt of the joke in the process.

“He just like me,” Rose wrote in a quoted reply of a tweet reposting Fivio’s video. Another user in the comments of her retort capped the entire interaction off with an archived clip of Rose’s infamous reaction in 2018 to bars she thought Drake dedicated to her on his Scorpion album.

Watch both of the clips below.