Rubi Rose’s First Move Post-Druski Fling Was IDK’s Paris Album Listening Event?

I just hope Druski isn’t somewhere punching the concrete right now!

Apparently, Rubi Rose and her boo-thang Druski are no more amid her recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week (PFW).

Rumors began to swirl on social media after the “Deserve To Die” rapper appeared in a street interview clip from PFW during which she seemingly trashed the relationship experience. In particular, Rose was seemingly set off by a question regarding her favorite love song.

“F### love,” Rose replied in part. As the clip continues, Rose further denounces exclusivity in relationships by confirming her separation from Druski and affirming her status as open to the public.

“OK, I’m single, guys.” she said.

Rose’s spicy comments effectively shunning love arrive mere months after the Coulda Been Records CEO dropped a sneaky flick on his personal Instagram capturing what appeared to be an intimate moment with Rose on the beach in April. Druski stamped the photo of them seemingly gazing into each other’s eyes intoxicated by the look of love with a caption that read, “DRUBI [heart emoji].”

The pair went on to share several cutesy-wootsy couple’s photos with each other on social media in addition to affirming their relationship was very real, for those doubting how serious they were.

Well apparently, all that changed very quickly, and now Rose is “back outside” for the summer, per her recent Instagram post. And as if the interview clip itself wasn’t enough, Rose may be fostering a new relationship with a new suitor who just happens to be Warner Records signee IDK.

Over the weekend, Rose attended the “Peloton” rapper’s intimate album listening dinner event in Paris at the world-renowned stadium, home to Paris Saint-Germain F.C., wearing a revealing outfit. In addition to peers such as Latto, who commented “bro ur literally perfect,” IDK also commented on Rose’s post recapping the event and showed love.

Could it be that Rose won’t be outside for long? Or are we in for another love story about what “Coulda Been,” complete with an even more abrupt ending? Check out Rose’s post below and decide for yourself.