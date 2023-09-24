Ruff Ryder Drag-On Challenges Pitbull Over Battle “Lies”

Pitbull got Drag-On mad! The former Ruff Ryder calls cap on the allegations of a lost rap battle back in the day.

Drag-On wants to battle Reggaeton’s finest Pitbull! One thing people forget is that Pitbull started out as a pure rapper. Later, he switched to a more suitable art form in Reggaeton. I am not sure where this recent interview occurred, but Pitbull said he busted the former Ruff Ryders rapper in a rap battle. This happened many moons ago, but many say it paved the way for Pitbull’s massive success. Over the weekend, Drag-On said he has had enough.

Drag-On took to Instagram! He addressed this malarky being spewed by the Miami pop star. He replied, “Pitbull, I’ve witnessed you fabricate stories for over 15 years about our supposed battle, which you claim to have won [laughing emoji]. I was shooting a video with DMX (who showed no love for me), and they urged me to step outside to hear you rap and collaborate.” Drag stressed it was not a battle!

Here is the whole unedited statement:

A @pitbull , iv been watching you tell lies for over 15 years about how you battled me and won 😂😂 ,, first off , I was shooting a video with DMX ( no love for me ) and they begged me to come out side to hear you and spit with you ,, I didn’t even want to come out there and I shouldn’t of , but I did, , that was not a battle at all and you know this.. don’t let this nig% @irvgotti187 pump you up to get smoked ,, i don’t know why you have been saying you got on through me because you have been VERY successful – now you even added more lies to the story 😂 ,, Iv battled real nig%s with REAL BARS,, so now you have my undivided attention!! – so check this out – if you mention my name one more time in a disrespectful way you will be my next PART 47- I will dedicate that one to you and @irvgotti187 with no problem – I do NOT bother no one but you keep messing with me – why ? I know ima bar trophy to some of you rappers- and before you respond go watch my other freestyle parts & see if you want this smoke ,, on my mama I will smoke you pitbull- and I like mixing my weed up anyway –

Can you see these dudes battling NOW? No. Those days are beyond long gone and Pitbull has way too much bread to be in that mud. Drag is still out here spitting flames like an actual dragon. So, I did a bit of looking and this feud stems from Pitbull’s recent appearance on Kevin Hart’s Gold Minds show. As is the case with many shows, Pitbull recollected this old “battle” from the late 1990s. Pitbull rememberd the events, including his introduction to DMX’s video shoot and the situatioin with Drag. He specifically stated Drag-On used pre-written verses and says he was disqualified. So, Pitbull claims this victory got the attention of Irv Gotti, who encouraged Pitbull to transition into songwriting. THAT is how he says it changed his life.

I do not think much will come out of this, but I’ll wait and see for you that are holding your breath. LOL!