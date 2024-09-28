Rumor Alert: 8Ball & MJG Movie in the Works?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

8Ball & MJG may be releasing a movie highlighting their influential careers in the rap game.

Here’s a nice, positive rumor for all the true heads out there! Word on the street is that Southern rap legends 8Ball & MJG have a movie coming out about their incredible journey in Hip-Hop. If this is true, it would be a massive win for the culture and a long-overdue spotlight on two of the South’s most influential figures.

These Memphis icons were one of the last groups to be signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, and they’ve cemented themselves as legends in the game with classic albums like Comin’ Out Hard and On Top of the World. Their unmistakable sound has influenced a generation of Southern Hip-Hop artists and beyond. While we haven’t heard much new music from them lately, it looks like they’ve been busy behind the scenes working on something big.

8Ball & MJG’s story is one that needs to be told. They came up during a time when Southern rap was still fighting for recognition on the national stage, and through their hard work and distinctive style, they helped to redefine the sound of Hip-Hop in the 90s and 2000s. Their signing to Bad Boy in the early 2000s was a historic moment, especially at a time when the label was largely focused on East Coast artists.

If this movie rumor turns out to be true, it will be an exciting opportunity to dive deep into their journey, from the streets of Memphis to becoming global rap pioneers. Here’s hoping we get to see it all unfold on the big screen soon!

Let’s hope the legend continues. We’ll keep you posted as more details emerge.

