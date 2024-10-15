Rumor: Ice Cube Is Prepping A New Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Cube could be coming back to save the day with a new album.

Word on the street is that Ice Cube—the OG gangsta rapper from NWA—is dropping a new album. Yup, that’s the rumor swirling around, and honestly, I can’t wait to hear what he’s cooked up this time. It’s been a minute since Cube gave us something we could really feel, but hey, maybe this is the year he flips the script. Why? Because Cube thrives when things are all messed up!

Let’s face it, we’re living in a world where everything is under a microscope, and people are convinced this country’s steering straight into a brick wall. That’s Ice Cube’s sweet spot! If there was ever a moment for him to drop a bombshell album, this is it. And with a resurgence of OGs coming back on the scene, it’s only right that Cube joins the fray. These legends still have the potential to shake things up—and, fingers crossed, to make things better, not worse.

Here is a bonus rumor that I had to slip in this rumor to get it to you.

Now, I know this next bit might ruffle some feathers in the Hip-Hop world, but hey, it’s gotta be said. It is killing me not to say anything. One of JAY-Z’s buddies is apparently so paranoid, he won’t touch his food until someone else has tasted it first. Yep, rumor has it that Robert Kraft, the billionaire himself, has food tasters on deck like it’s medieval times. Is this the price of living that billionaire life? Maybe. But hey, I can’t say I’d want that kind of paranoia… although I sure wouldn’t mind the bank account!

Back to Cube. Are you interested in this? Let me know! By the way, the Obama era yielded the last time Cube dropped a masterpiece.