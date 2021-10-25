Rumor Quickies: Conway The Machine, Jay-Z and Jadakiss!

Conway The Machine, Jay-Z and Jadakiss are all in the rumors!

Jay-Z Gets Checked!

You all know like I know – that Jay-Z used to be a part of the collective that owned the New Jersey Nets. Jigga Man would go on to sell his stake so that he and Roc Nation Sports could move on representing sports figures of all sorts. He’s no longer unincumbered by just a single team. People were perplexed at the sight of a man checking Jay-Z’s seat assignment in the Barclays! What’s wrong with the man!?

Nothing is wrong wit them, but bfdore I explain, check the meme.

This is inexcusable lol pic.twitter.com/ohRF553jl4 — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) October 24, 2021

Sports reporter Scoop B countered the internet narrative quickly in a response, “Jay-Z had no struggle getting to his seat at the Barclays Center on Sunday where the Nets took on the Charlotte Hornets. In fact he’s known them for years.”

“Jay showed us his seat on his phone,” Fred Galloway, Nets Director of team Security told Scoop by phone.

SEE?

Conway The Machine, Jay-Z and Jadakiss…

Looks like they got a song coming later this week. I can’t see it being nothing but pure fire.

JAY-Z, JADAKISS AND CONWAY



OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/Ehc4h24iOA — bo👀💭 (@stopbydilla) October 25, 2021

Bobby Shmurda is back in the rumors for his dancing….aka shimmying. I don’t know what to make of it.