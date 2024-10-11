Safaree Gets Dragged By Reality TV Show Cast Member Over Failed Relationship With Nicki Minaj

Safaree is laughing on the outside, but may be crying on the inside!

Safaree may never live down the fact that Nicki Minaj is the proverbial “one that got away” from him and his recent interview promoting the new season of the latest reality tv series he is apart of is proof of it.

In a recent press interview promoting season two of Peacock’s#### reality show House Of Villains, Safaree’s fellow cast member Wes Bergman took a shot at him over his past relationship with rap superstar Nicki Minaj. Alongside Teresa Giudice, the trio discussed the emotional highs and lows the show brings, but things quickly turned personal for Safaree when the topic of his ex came up.

“It felt good to let it out because I have a lot of things built up inside me and I’m never able to express myself,” Safaree said while reflecting on his experience sharing his feelings on the show.

However, the moment took a harsh turn as he revealed that Wes, whom he confided in, had used his vulnerability against him.

“I thought I could put my trust and talk to Wes,” he said. “And the things I was saying to him, he would make fun of me behind my back to other people.”

Bergman not only appeared to confirm Safaree’s claims about being bullied, he didn’t hold back when it came to his thoughts on Safaree’s past.

“His life’s been downhill since that breakup,” Bergman said unapologetically with a smirk. “He peaked, he beat me there.”

The tough lover banter continued as Bergman followed up the comment with another dig.

“Her career skyrocketed the second that she left him, he bluntly.

Though the trio was laughing at the remarks at his expense, Safaree seemed visibly affected and managed to get the last word in as he responded “I left.”

“Don’t listen in the Wes,” he said while chuckling, assuring viewers he’s in on the joke.

While it’s unclear how recently the segment was shot, it is certainly evident that Safaree is still holding on to some piece of the relationship he and Nicki shared based on his decision to support her amid her Gag City Reloaded Tour. In a video AllHipHop shared, Safaree attended the Miami leg of the concert wearing a denim vest similar to the one he and Nicki notoriously argued about in a vlog while the pair were still dating nearly a decade ago. In one of the videos, Safaree was singing Nicki’s recent hit “FTCU” word for word with concertgoers in the crowd, presumably before he left after she brought her husband Kenneth Petty on stage. In a tweet he shared following his appearance at the concert, Safaree claimed he has nothing but love for Nicki, whom he says he is “proud” of.

Safaree and Nicki Minaj dated from the early 2000s until their public breakup in 2014. Throughout their relationship, Safaree was not only Nicki’s partner but also her hype man and collaborator, contributing to several of her early projects, including hits such as “Did It On ‘Em” and “Roman’s Revenge.” Their split marked the end of a decade-long partnership, and Nicki’s career continued to skyrocket post-breakup, while Safaree embarked on his own path in reality TV and music.

Watch the full interview above.