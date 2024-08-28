Sauce Walka Poses Argument Against $55K Price Tag Of Late Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Nike AF1’s

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sauce Walka criticizes the $55,000 price tag of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force Ones designed by Virgil Abloh.

Sauce Walka recently explained why he truly does not believe any shoe, not even the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force Ones designed by the late, great designer Virgil Abloh, are worth $55,000.

The Texas rapper revealed his strong opinions opposing the eye-popping price tag of the limited-edition kicks birthed from Abloh’s Nike collab at a recent sneaker convention. Despite being known for his frequent expenditures on cars clothes and jewelry, Sauce didn’t hesitate to back up his claim that the shoe is unworthy of such a high valuation.

“In my personal opinion, I don’t think no particular pair of shoes is worth $55,000,” Sauce Walka declared. “Fifty-five thousand dollars is a car. Fifty-five thousand dollars is a small business that could turn into a million-dollar business. I don’t believe that no one pair of shoes is worth $50,000.”

As he continued diving into the particulars of his take, he detailed why the cost of the shoes being based on a “subjective”opinion essentially makes them the worst type of investment.

“As a business owner in the shoe marketplace, genius, as a consumer, idiot,” he said. “That’s imaginary, that’s subjective. The lines of value that people base their shoe on, it’s opinionated.”

He concluded using an analogy to the price of commodities such as precious metals and stones, ironically enough.

“Gold is what gold costs,” he said. “Diamonds is what diamonds cost. Cars is what cars cost. Even though the value depreciates and goes up and down, it’s still a real asset. It’s a shoe.”

While Sauce’s logic is fairly convincing, it also seems somewhat hypocritical, considering his recent purchase. Earlier this week the “Katie Ledecky” rapper revealed he spent seven figures on his new permanent grill. The insane, one-of-a-kind piece reportedly boasts an average cost per tooth of $18,000, with the total 28-teeth generating a price tag over one million dollars.

“Told yall I had one more surprise for the culture,” he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “Worlds 1st $1.M+ permanent 3carat-1carat diamond grill‼️ 20-50k a tooth 🦷 28 teeth total 18k rose 🌹 gold @plug_geo wayathin 🥕🥕🥕🥕 Last Birthday gift to myself 2024 #SauceFather2 out NOWATHIN.”

Even though Sauce is against the price of the rare AF1’s, Abloh’s collaborations with Nike and Louis Vuitton were immensely successful. Before his untimely death in 2021, Abloh’s collections generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, in turn helping the LVMH company’s overall revenue to surge during his tenure, reaching €44.7 billion ($51.2 billion) total.

Check out the post above to see Sauce break down his logic in real-time, along with the post below to see his new grills.