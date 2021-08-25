Quavo And Saweetie Are Back Together?

I have been very optiministic about the prospects of Saweetie and Quavo getting back together. Anybody that has experienced young love knows it can be complicated and messy. Also, we know these people just finding themselves and figuring stuff out. Then, on top of that, imagine the world having an opinion on your private relationship? Newsflash: it would be exponentially harder!

So, imagine the joy I felt hearing that they may be getting back together? It ain’t like Beyonce or Jay-Z breaking up, but it is cool. They’re a cute little couple like third grade love. According to the rumor, they are working on their relationship every privately and quietly. I like that. They need to continue to do that as much as they can. It will be hard but, if they can, they may got the full length.

Here is what HollywoodLife is reporting rather exclusively:

Quavo, 30, and Saweetie, 28, are on good terms once again. The rappers had a dramatic breakup back in March 2021 after nearly three years of dating, but now a source says they’ve recently reconnected and have been enjoying their time together. “Saweetie and Quavo are currently both in New York and have quietly been spending time together on the DL,” a music insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her. Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time.”While all seems well with the exes, the source did note that Quavo and Saweetie are not back together — yet. “Nothing is official as of the moment, but don’t be surprised if you hear they’ve reconciled,” the insider said. HollywoodLife reached out to both star’s reps for comment, but we haven’t heard back. HollywoodLife.com

They broke up March of this year! I thought it was longer than that, but that’s how we are moving these days! Good luck!