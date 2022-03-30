Saweetie Crushes The Internet In A Tiny Dress, Twitter Replies!

At this point, the action’s of Icy Bae arouse relentless attention. Well, this focus is definitely helping to sustain her success. So, recently Saweetie crushes the internet in a tiny dress. Of course, twitter replies with an array of opinions.

Generally speaking, the U.S.C. grad easily becomes the topic of conversation. Thus far, she is known for her business acumen. Additionally, her striking physique demands much attention as her legendary negotiating skills.

As can be seen, the chosen attire is still asphyxiating the public. Indeed, the occasion was none other than Jay Z’s Oscar’s after-party. Yes, the beauty still has her foot metaphorically pressing against many necks.

Needless to say, this Chateau Marmont moment immediately goes viral. With a plethora of cutouts, the alluring mini dress works to enhance Ms. Bay Area’s essential appeal. Without a doubt, this instance is not lost on the public.

Saweetie ate left no crumbs 😍 pic.twitter.com/r7gHwugGjw — 𝓈𝒶𝓌𝑒𝑒𝓉𝒾𝑒 ❆ ❆ (@saweetielounge) March 28, 2022

Yes, some people completely champion her design choices. However, others remain utterly perplexed by her chosen threads. Be that as it may, as the masses contemplate her apparel, the “My Type” rapper ultimately wins.

Naturally, across the Twitter atmosphere an array opinions pop up. The passionate conversation commences with a comment from the @Sweetielounge account. It offers, “Saweetie ate left no crumbs 😍.” From there, social media readily attacks the assertion.

She left the whole plate dear. Her stylist keeps giving her different variations of the same dress. https://t.co/dAVGR5SPHx — a muse in her feelings (@moodysmuse) March 30, 2022

We gotta let a bad b#### be a bad b#### 😍 she look good! https://t.co/2whFM7w8oH — Cloonani (@Duuuzi4eva90) March 29, 2022

Given these points is she eating?