Saweetie Shows Off Scintillating Platinum Buzz Cut

Saweetie proves she does not hide behind anything.

Icy Bae is no stranger to going platinum. In addition, to her artistic accolades, her hair is following suit. Saweetie shows off a scintillating platinum buzz cut.

Truly, the Bay Area bombshell usually causes a raucous. Whether, it’s her antics or her art her presence is magnetic. Of course, as the “Tap In” entertainer debuts her newest look, the world watches.

For example, the ability to reinvent one’s self is very important. Moreover, this is especially important within Hip-Hop. However, at this time, it’s uncertain if the “My Type” rapper actually follows through with the Big Chop.

Earlier today (Dec. 24), the “Best Friends” businesswoman shares the stunning photos. In fact, her official Instagram account is how she displays the pictures. Indeed, she is enjoying an exotic locale. Thus, the “Icy Chain” rapper sports a seemingly comfortable cropped coif.

Undeniably, a barely-there bikini threatens to spill her assets. Nonetheless, the “Money Mouf” MC radiates a calm confidence. Even, the tantalizing pink of her swimsuits graciously goes well with her bronzed complexion.

So, keep in mind, that in November of 2020, the “Attitude” artist also appears with a precise do. Whether, this debuted hair style is merely a wig; or, a definite proclamation, has yet to be established. Either way, Saweetie looks sensational.