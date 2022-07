Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Scarface may be retiring, but he’s not going out without a bang. And some help from friends like Benny The Butcher.

Scarface is something else. He has retired more than Too $hort and Jay-Z combined. The Houston legend clearly loves rap and Hip-Hop. But he tend to play with my emotions.

Recently, there was a rumor that he was retiring once again. When this hit, I did not flitch.

Maybe I should have. Maybe I am in denial! Nevertheless, he made an announcement! Producer Mekanix revealed he has a song with Benny The Butcher.