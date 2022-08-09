Serena Williams Announces “Retirement” From Tennis, But Not Career

One of the worlds best, brightest and most powerful celebrity athletes is retiring.

Serena Williams is calling it a day. The tennis star and baby mama in my head, announced that she will end her life in from after the 2022 U.S. Open this month. She wrote an op ed piece for Vogue magazine making the revelation. At 40 years old, she just decided it is time to move on to other things. Obviously, the 23 time Grand Slam Champion has done just about everything there is to do in tennis. And she’s done more than just tennis, she’s an icon.

She told her therapist that it was time to retire, but did not talk to anyone else about it. By the way, she’s not using the word retirement. She’s using the word, transition “. And other words like evolution to describe what she’s doing next.

In the piece, she wrote: “I’ve been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis. Alexis, my husband, and I have hardly talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic. I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud. It comes up, I get an uncomfortable lump in my throat, and I start to cry. The only person I’ve really gone there with is my therapist!”

At any rate, she is one of the best and continues to amaze with her transitioning ways. “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she continued.

Personally, I can’t wait to see what she’s up to next because she still fascinates. Also, her sister Venus is a phenom as well. Both of them are incredible, and shout out to king Richard, who helped make them this way.

Job well done, Serena! Let us Crip Walk!