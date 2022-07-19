Sesame Place Has A Racism Problem, Families Lawyer Up

Sesame Place seems to have a racism problem so bad, Black families have retained lawyers. Kids should not have to deal with this!

We have a problem at Sesame Place! We have racism at these Philly Sesame Streets! How?

Sesame Place, where kids are supposed to be safe, has been plagued by numerous alleged examples of racism. If you haven’t seen, you will know that some of the characters, particularly the one named Rozeta, has repeatedly ignored and disrespected young black kids at the famed park in New Jersey. Roughly 6 or seven videos have been disseminated over social media. One of them even seems to show a child being physically assaulted.

Sesame Place responded, but it was not acceptable. So, the families have to do what they have to do. They are going to sue Sesame place and see what their financial options are. And I am in agreement with them! There aren’t a lot of remedies for racism, but if you go at them right in the pockets you have some up side.

The sad thing is Sesame Place has been in existence for a very long time and it’s largely been regarded as a place where kids can go to be kids. They have tons of fun there and it’s specifically for really small kids. It opened in 1980 and there haven’t been any issues that I’ve known of until recently. After the initial response, Sesame Place finally offered an apology. We want blood! We need them to fire this person in the suit playing Rosita! That’s all I got right now. And they probably need free trips to the park until their kids are 18. And if their kids have kids before 18, they need to be allowed in free!