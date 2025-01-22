Sexyy Red Apologizes To MLK Jr.’s Daughter Over Scandalous Picture

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red vs Martin Luther King Jr.’s family is the beef that was not on our bingo card.

Sexyy Red Got Dragged Over And AI-Generated MLK Jr. Image And Bernice King Called for Accountability

Sexyy Red has ignited yet another firestorm, but this time she got thoroughly dragged for it. The St. Louis rappers are down bad now. She came under heavy scrutiny after posting AI-generated images of herself with Martin Luther King Jr. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Out of respect for the family, we aren’t going to post the picture here.

The photos, shared on Twitter, featured Sexyy Red holding hands with the civil rights icon and attending the 1963 March on Washington. The caption read, “Happy MLK Day!!” but quickly devolved into disrespect.

The posts quickly went viral but not in the way Sexyy Red might have hoped. On January 21, Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Dr. King, issued a scathing critique.

“My father is not here to respond himself because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty. Please delete,” she wrote, labeling the images “intentionally dishonoring, deplorable and disrespectful.”

Well, then the dragging happened. Some people simply articulated the obvious: this is trash behavior. However, there’s a bit of a happy ending. Sexyy Red deleted the post and apologized.

She said, “You ain’t wrong, never meant to disrespect your family my apologies. Just resposted something I saw that I thought was innocent.”

You ain’t wrong, never meant to disrespect your family my apologies. Just resposted something I saw that I thought was innocent 🙏🏾 https://t.co/3rGQreJNOT — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) January 22, 2025

Bernice King said, “Thank you for your apology, which I sincerely accept. Please know that it was not my intention that you be denigrated. I value you as a human being. I hope you understand my concerns about the image.

“I know that my father has become a bit of a caricature to the world and that his image is often used with no regard to his family, his sacrificial work or to the tragic, unjust way in which he died (a state-sanctioned assassination). Unfortunately, I regularly challenge the disregard. I earnestly wish that people would imagine what it would feel like to see their deceased, murdered father repurposed for party fliers, unjust legislation, etc. All the best to you, young lady.”

She knows what’s up. She included all the things in there. God bless her class and resolve.

In 2023, Sexyy Red supported Donald Trump. In 2024, she voted for Kamala Harris. I just stay with people who are consistent and conscious.

The misuse of AI is back on the menu, too. We are in for a ride.