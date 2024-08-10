Sexyy Red Thanks Trick Daddy For “Hottest Female Rapper” Crown During Awards Snub Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trick Daddy speaks his mind on his podcast about the BET award snub of rising female rapper Sexyy Red. Learn more about this unexpected connection.

Trick Daddy recently uncovered an unlikely Miami to St. Louis connection while giving Sexyy Red her flowers during a recent episode of his podcast.

The 305 representer didn’t hold back in his address of Big Sexyy on the latest installment of his B###h I Got My Pots podcast cooking show in which he discussed what he sees as a glaring oversight at a recent awards show. Trick Daddy, known for his unfiltered opinions, expressed his frustration over the “Get It Sexyy” rapper being snubbed for a BET Award earlier this summer.

“One of the most hottest female rappers in decades,” Trick Daddy started off. “Sexyy Red…You got snubbed. Yeah, I said, and you got snubbed. You got snubbed.”

As he dove deeper into the exact award in question he felt she deserved, Trick Daddy highlighted Sexyy Red’s undeniable presence and popularity in the current music scene.

“Sexyy Red was up for the rapper, entertainer, performer,” he said. “One of ’em other year. I remember last year, they was hating on her since she wasn’t making, now I can’t go in a club. I can’t step in a club without hearing some Sexyy Reds.”

Drawing from his own experiences in the music industry, Trick Daddy explained the familiar feeling of being overlooked. In fact, he essentially compared the early stages of his career with Sexyy Red’s, arguing that he experienced some of the same sort of treatment before he really broke through to the mainstream.

“I remember when I was heavy in the music, I was in my prime,” he said. “And every year I would have different excuses from the producers and executives of all the rap and Hip-Hop award shows. ‘Oh, it’s about timing. When you came out and you didn’t come out in time and you didn’t do this in time.'”

He continued, seemingly shading Tyla, who was the recipient of the aforementioned award over Sexyy Red.

“Y’all snubbed her and y’all gave her award to somebody else,” he said. “So somebody told me, ‘Well, the other girl is international,’ but God damnit, international. This is not no international award show. She’s international s###. I don’t like s### like that.”

Trick Daddy’s passionate defense of Sexyy Red shows his disdain for what he sees as an unfair industry practice, making it clear he believes she deserved recognition.

“But she’s not going to be around. You said that already? Show you right,” he concluded, hinting that Sexyy Red’s impact will endure despite the snub.

Sexyy Red caught wind of his comments and replied, “Just saw this right on OG. preciate dat fr.”