Sexyy Red Votes For Kamala, But Did She Switch Sides?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

With Election Day around the corner and early voting coming to a close, it’s officially time to vote! And who better to set the example for the hood than the unapologetically sexy and red Sexyy Red? In a new tweet, she revealed she voted for and supports Kamala Harris for President. She said it’s “my body, my choice.”

Sexyy Red now joins the growing squad of pop culture powerhouses showing love for Kamala. This includes Beyoncé, Flo Milli, Megan Thee Stallion, and GloRilla. The Hood’s Hottest Presidential Candidate said, “Don’t tell us what to do with our coochies!” Well, there you go!

Get out there, vote, and remember—Sexyy said it best!

So, here is the rumor! The word on the street is that double-crossed Donald Trump. Some say she took the bag from The Donald but did not go all the way. Remember, she evoked Trump imagery and all that just a few short months ago when she said, “I like Trump, yeah they support him in the hood. At first, I don’t think people was f##kin’ with him like they thought he was racist, saying little s##k, and you know, against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people their free money. Oh baby we love Trump, we need him back in office.”

But she has gone with the winning team or simply got educated on what is right!

Read “100 Reasons Not To Vote For Donald Trump” right here.