Shaq Launches Trolling Campaign Amid Viral Photo Of Rumored Girlfriend: “Wasn’t Me”

Shaq is pushing back on the rumors swirling around himself and his rumored new boo thang. Earlier this week, the NBA champion went viral on social media after users discovered a photo of him posing with a woman, which some speculated was his new girlfriend.

Shaq responded to the claims almost immediately with several posts on his Instagram profile. In one of the videos he shared, Shaq posed and re-created the trending flick with several other unidentified women and posted it coupled with a condescending caption coupled with a rhetorical question.

”Is this my girlfriend too, trust me I’ll let y’all know who my woman is, and by the way, my woman name is Shaqira,” Shaq wrote in the caption of the post.

Following a flurry of follow-up posts, an Instagram user, whose handle is @_1.filly, posted a real featuring the alleged photo of her and Shaq along with additional pictures and videos of the pair allegedly hanging out in Atlantic City while the former baller was working a gig. While, it appears as though the woman may have shared concrete receipts of her time with Shaq, The Diesel himself commented on the post AllHipHop shared covering the saga and denied the validity of the woman’s post.

”Wasn’t me,” he wrote in the comment.

Shaq then proceeded to continue his trolling campaign by sharing yet another video addressing the incident with the help of former “Cheaters” reality TV show host Peter Gunz. In the short clip of the pair who appeared to be in a podcast studio, Shaq seemingly proved how serious he is regarding the matter by performing a lip sync cover of Shaggy’s song “Wasn’t Me.”

While it’s clear that Shaq is having a bit of fun with the extra attention he’s receiving at the moment, it would be untrue to say we haven’t seen something like this before. In mid-July 2023, a series of paparazzi photos of Shaq aboard a luxury yacht with a younger woman went viral on social media, sparking widespread speculation about his relationship status.

The photos, which surfaced on platforms like Twitter and Instagram around July 17, showed the NBA legend enjoying a sunny day at sea with a woman many assumed to be his girlfriend. The images quickly gained traction, prompting a wave of commentary and rumors about Shaq’s personal life.

Though we can neither confirm nor deny anything for certain at the moment, at least we can watch the post of Shaq hilariously covering Shaggy below.