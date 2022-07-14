Should Kanye Have Married Kim? A Rapper Says “No!”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West should not have married Kim K? Who would dare say that? Rappers! Peep the video and who is behind this!

One thing about the West Coast is they don’t hold their tongue for anybody. You have to love it! Also, the West Coast has maintained most of their core principles and sound as well. I love it. New York City should definitely take note to the way the other side holds down the virtues of their culture.

Now, let’s get to this video. This is not exactly a new song, but I have to give it some light because it is a hot video. Glasses Malone is pushing the envelope and pushing buttons as he is known to do. His new video called “Kanye should have never married that chick “is really dope. I know that the title is sensational, and it is by design supposed to get a response from people. But past that it is actually a great song.