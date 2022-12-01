Signs: 10-Year Old Boy Kills Mom After She Refuses To Buy VR Headset

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

On Nov. 21, a 10-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed – murdered! – his 44-year-old mother, Quiana Mann. Apparently, the boy did not like that she woke him up up and let him know she was not going to buy because she woke him up early and informed him that she would not purchase him a VR (virtual reality) headset. . Apparently, this boy has issues (YA THINK!?) and his sister told police that he has rage issues. His 26-year old sister informed the cops that he has been seeing a therapist for a minutes. Somehow, the day after the fatal shooting, the boy logs into his mother’s Amazon account and ordered the headset anyway.

This is a true sign the world is coming to an end! I cannot believe this! I seriously, cannot believe this!

His mother is dead at this point.

This 10-year-old boy from Milwaukee is being charged with first-degree homicide – as an adult. Now, I am beginning to think there is no such thing as a child anymore. I also am not defending this 10-year old, because this is fkd up!

He apparently “first told police that he went to her bedroom and retrieved his mother’s gun. He went to the basement, where she was grabbing some laundry.” Then, he apparently had the presence of mind to say he was playing with the gun and it went off accidentally. Later, in another interview, he “admitted that he was not twirling the gun around when he shot his mom.” He also “admitted that his mother would not allow him to have something from Amazon that he wanted to have. (The 10-year-old) admitted that he retrieved the gun because he was mad at her for waking him up at 6 a.m.” DAMN SON! He didn’t have any legal representation.

Apparently the boy tried to shoot the wall to scare his mom.

He ended up shooting her in the face.

He also admitted “to knowing that guns are dangerous and can kill people.”

I just cannot believe this is real. But, real it is.