SIGNS: Adult Film Industry Goes Politcal With Anti-Conservative Ads Targeting “Project 2025”

Stay informed about the adult film industry’s fight against conservative plans to criminalize explicit content. Protect your right to watch what you choose.

The adult film industry is mounting an aggressive approach to entering the political fray via the “Hands Off My P###” campaign.

The campaign has spawned numerous ads that have hit websites across the adult industry, warning viewers about conservative efforts to crack down on explicit content. According to a report from The Daily Beast, this $100,000 initiative was launched on October 7 and targets battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

The campaign’s main goal is to target the Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025” plan by highlighting the fact that it isn’t just a talking point, but rather a full-on plan to criminalize p### and prosecute those who create it. The ads scream, “Don’t let them control what you watch” and “Keep your hands off my p##n.” With statistics showing that 44% of men aged 18 to 29 and 57% of those aged 30 to 49 watched p##n in the last month, the campaign knows its audience well.

@msnbc The p### industry has launched a “hands off my p###” campaign, targeting Project 2025, with video ads on pornographic websites. “Everybody looking at online p### in those states being told, right then and there when they’re thinking about that, that JD Vance and Donald Trump will make p### a criminal offense if they get into office? What is the likely effect of that on, say, I don’t know, the gender gap among voters in the swing states?” @The Rachel Maddow Show asks. ♬ original sound – MSNBC

Taking a jab at political figures, the “Hands Off My P###” site calls out “140 Trump appointees” allegedly backing Project 2025, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Ohio Senator JD Vance.

“While there are a lot of jerk-offs in Washington, the ones you should worry about are the right-wing conservatives working to end the p### industry,” a statement on the website reads.

JD Vance, who’s previously criticized pornography and its influence on society, isn’t shying away from his views.

“I think the combination of p### and abortion have basically created a lonely, isolated generation that isn’t getting married, they’re not having families, and they’re actually not even totally sure how to interact with each other,” Vance said in a past interview with Crisis Magazine.

Though his current campaign attempts to distance him from Project 2025, his earlier endorsements and connections to its architects speak volumes.

Project 2025, spearheaded by Heritage Foundation officials like Russell Vought, seeks to reshape American society through sweeping legislative changes. The leaked recordings reveal plans to regulate p### and other moral issues through indirect avenues.

Among the proposals are strict age verification laws for adult websites, expanded obscenity laws that could criminalize distribution, and severe penalties for creators and site operators found violating these regulations.

Check out the report above for additional details on the key states where the ads will be appearing.