SIGNS: Alaska Airlines Plane’s Panel Blows Out Mid-Flight; Sparks “Burnt Toast” Debate

This is actually insane to think about.

Some final destination type s###t occurred on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 and caused the aircraft to make an emergency landing after a panel on the side of the plane blew off mid-flight.

That’s right, the flight bound for Ontario, California experienced a depressurization soon after departing from Portland, Oregon, which caused a window and a portion of a side wall of the 737 Max 9 plane to essentially implode. According to reports, the two passengers who would’ve been sitting at the site of the depressurization event missed their flights and weren’t onboard at the time of the anomaly.

As news of the Alaska Airlines flight began trending on Twitter (X), users began debating whether this could be a textbook example of the “burnt toast” theory. More specifically, rather than being conspiracy-based, the theory is more a positivity reframing tool that establishes the idea that minor inconveniences may actually be protecting you from a worse situation or outcome.

Check out the thread below and decide for yourself.