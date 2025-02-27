SIGNS: Apple’s iPhone Pins Donald Trump As “Racist” Amid Administration’s Negative Influence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump’s presidency appears to be off to a rocky start, between causing disruptions within the tech industry and corporate America simultaneously.

Apple’s iPhone voice-to-text feature is causing a major stir after users noticed a glitch involving Donald Trump.

The issue was first exposed in a viral TikTok during which a user reveals when saying the word “racist,” the software briefly swaps it out for “Trump” before correcting itself. We put it to the test and confirmed that when users say “racist” into the iPhone’s dictation feature, “Trump” flashes on the screen for a split second before switching back.

And after multiple tests, the bizarre swap seems to be more than just a one-time mistake. While the word swap doesn’t happen every time, repeated tests suggest something deeper might be at play.

@user9586420191789 My dad sent me this video this morning. He told me his friend noticed that when he used speech to text and said “racist,” it briefly changed to “Trump” before changing back. Seems like subliminal messaging to me. I don’t have an iPhone and my phone doesn’t do it. #iphone #Trump #apple #elonmusk #fyp @Anna Matson @Aquarius_Waive @athena @David Gokhshtein @Doxielvr @Hello America @Jason Pargin, author @Jeffery Mead @Jeff Mead @Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo @J.D. Vance @Link Lauren @Tulsi Gabbard @user80861822781 ♬ original sound – Jess White2260

Apple quickly responded, acknowledging the issue and promising a fix.

“We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation, and we are rolling out a fix as soon as possible,” an Apple spokesperson told FOX News. No word yet from Trump’s team, but with the former president’s controversial history, it’s no surprise this glitch is raising eyebrows.

The tech mishap comes at a time when Trump’s political influence continues to spark divisive reactions across the country, fueling a climate where hate and controversy thrive—including in corporate America.

In Ohio, the CEO of Engineered Structures, Inc., Tom Hill, was forced to resign after a video surfaced of him performing a Nazi-like salute on stage during a company event. According to the New York Post, the footage, which taken on February 20 at the Boise Center, shows Hill raising his arm in a gesture eerily similar to the Sieg Heil salute, with an image of Trump playing in the background.

As backlash erupted, Hill initially tried to downplay the incident, claiming the gesture was part of a “political skit” meant to mimic Elon Musk’s controversial move during Trump’s inauguration last month.

“Unfortunately, my recent attempt at parody fell short and is being used by others to unfairly judge me,” Hill stated, defending his actions before finally caving to public pressure and stepping down.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I resign as CEO and chairman of the board immediately,” Hill wrote in a later statement, admitting that while his actions weren’t intended to promote hate, they had “rightfully generated intense backlash.” He acknowledged the gesture’s historical significance, calling it “one of the most recognizable Nazi symbols” and a reminder of “an era that inflicted deep suffering on millions.”

Following Hill’s exit, ESI President Neil Nelson took over as CEO, vowing to repair the company’s reputation.

“Our focus now is on healing and moving forward. We are dedicated to ensuring that our mission remains clear,” Nelson said.

Watch the video below of Hill performing the “parody” salute during the company event.

Idaho CEO resigns after video shows him giving ‘Nazi salute’ on stage in front of employees https://t.co/yT0g5AAUjS pic.twitter.com/qodPeiv4Je — New York Post (@nypost) February 26, 2025