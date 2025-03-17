SIGNS: Baby Mama, Backlash & Bags: Fort Worth Tragedy Sparks Heated Debate Online

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A grieving mother’s public behavior after a double homicide has sparked outrage, raising questions about grief, GoFundMe accountability, and the line between mourning and misrepresentation.

This sucks. And then it gets worse.

Lil Ronnie and his young daughter were tragically gunned down in Fort Worth, Texas—and somehow, in the aftermath of unimaginable loss, the story took a wildly polarizing turn involving designer bags, viral videoo and GoFundMe scrutiny.

Ronnie Smith, better known as rapper Lil Ronnie, and his 5-year-old daughter were murdered at a local car wash in what authorities believe was a targeted hit. Naturally, the community and blogs alike came together in support, demanding justice and donating generously—more than $50,000 raised—for funeral costs and support for the grieving family.

But then came the curveball.

The child’s mother, whose name hasn’t been officially released, hit social media with what many are calling a jarring display of grief—or a stunning lack thereof. In a now-viral video, she coolly stated, “I grieve a little different.” That phrase alone lit the internet on fire. But it was her follow-up that took it into controversial territory: “Y’all took my baby, but I ain’t tripping on that.”

Wait, what?

Instead of mourning, the mom appeared in videos flaunting designer gear, a Louis Vuitton bag front and center, and casually flexing stacks of cash. The optics were off. She was not crying, no prayers, no distress…just money, fashion and vibes. Those who had donated like it was the ultimate betrayal. Bloggers that propped this up were highly upset. Middle fingers in a video? Yikes.

I don’t know nothing about Lil Ronnie, but she never showed any sadness regarding ol’ boy. Was there bad blood? Or was there something deeper at play? Grief looks different for everyone, some have argued. We shouldn’t police how people mourn, but accountability becomes part of the deal when people give you money.

A tragic shooting is now a mess.