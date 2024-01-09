SIGNS: Brawl Between Hasidic Jews & Cops Erupts Over Secret Tunnel In NYC Synagogue

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yes, a secret tunnel led to a brawl between Jewish worshippers and the police—and that’s about all we know so far. According to KIRO 7, authorities and a group described as “Hasidic Jewish worshippers” came to a clash after police attempted to shutdown a tunnel going into the side of a Brooklyn synagogue. Apparently, the historic church in Crown Heights—known as the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters—was the subject of an emergency structural inspection after the tunnel was discovered. The brawl ensued when authorities were attacked by worshippers as they attempted to seal off the entrance to the tunnel.

A spokesperson for the Chabad reportedly told the Associated Press that a “group of extremist students” built the tunnel after breaking into a vacant building behind the headquarters. The underground passage apparently connected nearby offices and classrooms to the synagogue and videos began circulating of stained mattresses being pulled from the tunnels.

Check out the thread below for more coverage of the bizarre situation.