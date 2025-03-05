SIGNS: Canadian Leaders Threaten To Cut U.S. Power Supply Over Trump Administration Tariffs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Canadian leaders including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford have vowed strong retaliation against new U.S. tariffs.

According to USA Today, the top leaders in the country are pledging to make “America feel the pain,” after President Donald Trump ended the tariff delay on Canada and Mexico. Now, a 25 percent tax on most Canadian imports has taken effect. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hit back with 25 percent tariffs on $20.7 billion of U.S. imports, set to expand if Trump’s tariffs remain.

“It’s not in my habit to agree with The Wall Street Journal, but Donald, they point out that even though you’re a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do,” Trudeau said on March 4.

In another remark, Trudeau criticized Trump for aligning the U.S. with Russia and Vladimir Putin, whom he described as a totalitarian, among other violent monikers.

“Today the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner and ally, their closest friend,” Trudeau said. “At the same time, they are talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense,” a visibly angry Trudeau said.

Ford backed Trudeau’s measures and escalated Ontario’s response by pulling American alcohol from distribution and canceling a contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink. The premier also announced a 25 percent surcharge on energy exports to New York, Michigan, and Minnesota, warning he may cut off supply if tariffs persist.

“A tariff on Canada is a tax on Americans,” Ford said, adding, “I will do everything, including cut off their energy with a smile on my face.”

Ontario, Canada’s second-largest energy producer, primarily exports power to the U.S. while importing from Quebec. Though most Canadian imports now face a 25 percent tariff, energy is taxed at 10 percent.

“Unemployment, inflation is going to hit, and it’s going to hurt the American people,” Ford warned. “You need to speak up against Donald Trump and speak up for your people. That’s what we do here in Canada.”