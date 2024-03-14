SIGNS: COVID-19 Reportedly Cause Of Death For 70-Year-Old “Iron Lung” Polio Survivor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A man who lived in an iron lung for seven decades after contracting polio as a child has died after contracting COVID-19.

In a tale of resilience that spanned more than 70 years, Dallas native Paul Alexander left an indelible mark on the world, despite being confined to an iron lung since childhood. Paul’s journey began at the tender age of six when polio struck, rendering him paralyzed from the neck down in 1952.

His remarkable story, chronicled through a GoFundMe page aimed at supporting his care, reached its poignant conclusion on March 11, as moderator Christopher Ulmer revealed Alexander had succumbed to Covid after a valiant battle. Ulmer bid farewell to Alexander, acknowledging his enduring legacy and the impact of his shared experiences in a message that read, “Paul, you will be missed but always remembered. Thanks for sharing your story with us.”

Alexander’s early years were spent inside the mechanical confines of the iron lung, earning him the moniker “the man with the iron lung.” This life-sustaining apparatus acted as his surrogate diaphragm, enabling him to breathe following a tracheotomy necessitated by the aftermath of polio.

Trapped within the metal casing, Paul Alexander faced unimaginable challenges. His inability to move or communicate left him reliant on the care of nurses, often resulting in moments of isolation and neglect. Yet, amidst adversity, his resilience shone through. Thanks to his father’s inginuity, through the aid of a simple plastic stick affixed with a pen, he found a means to connect with the world, tapping out his thoughts and navigating modern devices.

Alexander’s plight was not unique; he was one of many children thrust into iron lungs during the polio outbreak of the 1950s. However, his spirit remained unbroken. Over time, Paul Alexander defied the odds, learning to breathe independently and carving out moments of freedom outside the confines of his metallic sanctuary.

Despite his physical limitations, his thirst for knowledge and determination propelled him to university, where he earned a law degree, a testament to his unwavering resolve. His journey culminated in the release of his memoir in April 2020, offering a glimpse into the inner workings of a mind that refused to be imprisoned by circumstance.

Reflecting on his life’s journey, Paul Alexander once shared with The Guardian, “I knew if I was going to do anything with my life, it was going to have to be a mental thing.”