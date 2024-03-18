SIGNS: Donald Trump Warns Of “Bloodbath” In U.S. If Not Re-Elected

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Leave it to Donald Trump to incite yet another insurrection, and he likely will!

Donald Trump once again finds himself under the microscope for his fiery rhetoric, this time igniting controversy at a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio.

In a jaw-dropping declaration, Trump warned of a potential “bloodbath for the country” should he fail to secure re-election. Considering the events of the insurrection following the 2020 election on January 6, his statement is sending shockwaves through the political arena.

But Trump’s rally rampage didn’t stop there. The Republican firebrand also unleashed a barrage of dehumanizing anti-immigrant rhetoric, evoking eerie echoes of Hitler-like phrasing about immigrants “poisoning the blood” of America. His words, dripping with vitriol, sparked condemnation from all corners.

And in a no-holds-barred interview with Fox News journalist Howard Kurtz, Trump doubled down on his controversial statements, slamming late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, comparing migrants to “vermin” and even suggesting a 16-week national abortion ban to court the Christian right.

But Trump remains defiant in the face of backlash, taking to Truth Social to fire back at the media, accusing them of feigned shock over his choice of words. Alyssa Farah Griffin, conservative co-host of the network television show The View, directly challenged Trump following his comments at the rally and recent posts on the Truth social app.

“Again, we were literally hoarding toilet paper on this date 4 years ago,” Griffin wrote in tweet.

Again, we were literally hoarding toilet paper on this date 4 years ago. https://t.co/aehpfzr6YB — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) March 18, 2024

Spokespeople for Joe Biden wasted no time in accusing him of “endorsing political violence,” particularly in light of his lamentation over the fate of the “J6 hostages.”

As the political arena braces for the fallout from Trump’s rally rhetoric, one thing’s for certain–the former president shows no signs of toning down his trademark bombast anytime soon.

Watch the harrowing clip above.