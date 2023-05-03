Signs: Ex-Marine Kills Homeless Black Man On NYC Subway

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A Black homeless man was strangled to death in NYC by an ex-marine that boasted being a vigilante. What should happen next?

What TF is going on? I swear to God, this country is going to hell in a hand basket. I cannot really conceptualize what it is to murder somebody that this ex-marine found out. Apparently, it is legal to kill Black homeless people, because the man walked with no charges at the time of this writing.

According to eye-witness, disturbing videos on social media, a homeless man was murdered on the New York City subway on Wednesday after being put in a chokehold for 15 minutes (15 MINUTES? TWICE AND MUCH TIME AS GEORGE FLOYD!!!!). The man must think he’s a hero because he referred himself as a vigilante. For those of you that don’t know the English language, a vigilante is somebody that takes the law in his/her/their own hands.

The victim, the homeless man, has been identified as Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old Black man, who was asking people on the train for food. According to reports, Neely became “aggressive” and started screaming at people, according to witnesses. Neely also reportedly said he didn’t care about going to jail and threw his jacket on the ground.

A white passenger, the unnamed ex-marine, then put Neely in a chokehold, killing him according to witnesses. Remember 15 minutes. EMS workers tried to revive him after the brazen assault, but Neely did not make it. Juan Alberto Vasquez told the New York Post that they did not think the brother was going to die and that he had simply “passed out or ran out of air.” He also said Neely had not posed a physical threat to anyone.

And yet, the still unnamed 24-year-old white a$$ ex-Marine was taken in custody and released without charges. Why didn’t Jonathan Majors get this treatment? Anyway, this is BS. I will say this, they are talking about charging him. This is all BS and nonsense to me! That is straight up murder!

This is a true Sign The World Is Coming To An End!

Cue up Jasiri X!