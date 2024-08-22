SIGNS: Ex-Pentagon Insider Claims Government Is Hiding Info About UFOs

UFOs and government cover-ups exposed. Dive into the hidden world of mysterious visitors with insider revelations in Imminent: Inside the Pentagon’s Hunt for UFOs.

A government cover-up may be afoot, according to an insider’s claims that the Pentagon is hiding the truth about UFOs and Non-Human remains.

In a shocking revelation that could shake the foundations of trust between the American people and their government, former Defense Department insider Luis Elizondo claims that the U.S. government has been systematically hiding critical information about UFOs and their mysterious occupants. According to Elizondo, who has spent decades at the heart of the Pentagon’s efforts to understand these enigmatic visitors, the Defense Department has been deliberately obstructing attempts to uncover the truth.

In his explosive new book, Imminent: Inside the Pentagon’s Hunt for UFOs, Elizondo provides damning evidence that the Defense Department knows far more about UFOs than it has ever revealed. He alleges that higher-ups within the Department routinely blocked his team’s efforts to investigate these visitors, not because they didn’t care, but because they feared what they might find. “The defense establishment doesn’t want to present a problem it neither can explain nor offer a solution,” Elizondo writes, suggesting that the government’s reluctance to come clean may stem from a deep-seated fear of the unknown.

But the truth may be even more sinister. Elizondo warns that these visitors possess capabilities far beyond anything known to humankind, making them a “very serious national security issue.” Despite this, the government has continually downplayed the threat, perhaps hoping that the public will remain blissfully unaware of the dangers lurking in the skies above.

Elizondo’s concerns are not without precedent. He notes that UFO sightings date back to before World War II, and many of these unidentified crafts have violated sensitive military airspace. While no one in the U.S. has reportedly been harmed by these mysterious visitors, Elizondo, drawing from his combat experience, fears that the next major attack on American soil could come from above — and it’s one we may not see coming. In a move that could only be described as a sign of growing alarm, Elizondo resigned from his Pentagon position to go public, sharing with the world what the government has desperately tried to keep secret.

Perhaps most disturbingly, Elizondo reveals that the Defense Department has a history of withholding crucial information, not just from the public, but even from our elected officials.

“The Defense bureaucracy… didn’t trust President Nixon, so it didn’t tell him much about UFOs,” he writes, implying that our leaders may be as much in the dark as the rest of us.

And what of the remains of non-human bodies recovered from crash sites? Elizondo hints at a chilling cover-up, suggesting that the Defense Department may never disclose what it knows about these extraterrestrial entities. Despite recent releases of UFO-related information, largely thanks to Elizondo and his colleagues, the government continues to drag its feet, reluctant to admit that the threat might be more “imminent” than they would like us to believe .

As the world holds its breath, reports of UFO sightings have surged across the globe in the last year. From mysterious lights over the skies of Brazil to inexplicable craft sightings in Russia and unexplained aerial phenomena in the United States, the question is no longer whether we are alone — but what exactly is out there, and why isn’t the government telling us? The clock is ticking, and as Elizondo warns, time may be running out.

