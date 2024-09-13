SIGNS: Exploring Ohio Community’s Claims That Migrants Are Eating Pets

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An internet controversy sparked by a small Ohio town has gained steam throughout the course of the last few weeks. Residents are grappling with shocking rumors that Haitian migrants are eating local pets and wildlife. According to The New York Post, the frenzy began when a resident of Springfield called 911, claiming to have spotted four Haitian migrants snatching geese near a city park. The call, made two weeks ago, has sparked widespread speculation and fueled viral claims about the migrants’ treatment of local animals.

The disturbing report was amplified when Donald Trump blasted it into the mainstream, declaring that Haitian migrants in Springfield were eating dogs and cats. Though local law enforcement has denied receiving any official reports about pets being consumed, residents have long whispered that ducks and other animals were mysteriously disappearing from parks.

“I see a group of Haitian people… they all had geese in their hand,” the anonymous 911 caller told a Clark County dispatcher. According to the caller, the group fled in a gray Toyota Tacoma truck, leaving the town in shock. This call has now added fuel to the already controversial narrative that 20,000 Haitian migrants—who have moved into Springfield over the last four years—are creating cultural clashes in the once quiet town of 60,000.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced this week that he is sending state troopers to assist overwhelmed local law enforcement and allocated $2.5 million to help the town’s health system, which has struggled to keep up with the influx of migrants. The rumors about the migrants’ alleged feasts on local wildlife—including family pets—have caught fire online, thanks to public figures like Elon Musk and Ohio Senator JD Vance.

While many dismiss these claims as outlandish or even racist, some residents are convinced there’s more to the story. During a heated Springfield City Commission meeting in late August, residents shared their own alarming encounters. “These Haitians are… in the park, grabbing up ducks by the neck and cutting their heads off and eating them,” fumed Anthony Harris, 28, sparking gasps from the room.

Fueling the fire, an image of a man holding a goose on a suburban street went viral on social media earlier this summer, further igniting speculation. While officials urge calm and deny any solid proof of the claims, the town remains divided—caught in a swirling storm of suspicion and fear.