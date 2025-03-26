SIGNS: FBI Plots Tesla Attacks Task Force After Incendiary Devices Found On Cars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tesla may be getting some protection from the FBI amid an increase of violent crimes against the company and owners of the cars.

The war on Tesla just turned into an explosive federal affair.

The FBI has launched a high-powered task force to hunt down those responsible for a wave of violent attacks against the electric car giant and its owners, a CNN report revealed. The announcement of the task force follows a shocking development in which incendiary bombs were found planted at a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas on March 25.

Authorities say officers responded to a distressing call Monday morning about “suspicious devices” at the dealership. The Austin Police bomb squad swiftly determined the devices were incendiary in nature and safely removed them before disaster could strike. Now, the FBI is taking the lead in the investigation, and agents are racing to find out who is behind this terrifying act.

FBI Director Kash Patel issued a tweet about the nationwide string of Tesla attacks a day before the devices were discovered in Austin.

“This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught and brought to justice,” Patel declared on March 24.

The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response.



This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice. https://t.co/U4VYh8XEve — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 24, 2025

Additionally, earlier this month, a masked arsonist torched multiple Tesla vehicles at a repair facility in Las Vegas, a horrifying scene that left onlookers in shock. Attorney General Pam Bondi echoed the urgency, calling these attacks nothing short of a national crisis. Bondi insisted that law enforcement will not tolerate these acts of destruction.

Meanwhile, Tesla owners are feeling the heat too. One woman in Wichita found her bright red Tesla viciously scratched after parking at a restaurant. “Damaging a personal vehicle does not affect Elon Musk,” she told CNN. “It’s not damaging who you’re thinking it is.”

Wow, this was just mean & cruel! https://t.co/C4Cdz74v8M — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2025

The violence against Tesla and its properties is escalating at an alarming rate. Molotov cocktails have been hurled at charging stations. Gunshots have ripped through showrooms. Vandalism, arson and sabotage have been reported across at least nine states.

Musk tweeted he was furious and called out the perpetrators, writing, “Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks….There is no doubt that shooting bullets into Tesla stores and burning down Superchargers are acts of terrorism.”