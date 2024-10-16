SIGNS: Five Beheaded Corpses Discovered Near Highway In Mexico

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Several communities in Mexico are struggling to find answers after a highway connecting them has turned into a crime scene.

According to Border Report, authorities in Jalisco, Mexico, have set out on a grueling mission to find the suspects responsible for the brutal slaying of five men, whose severed heads and bodies were left scattered along a highway on Sunday. The shocking discovery was made along Federal Highway 80 in the town of Ojuelos, near the Zacatecas state line.

“Several security personnel corroborated the find of five bodies, apparently all of them males, with their pants and wrapped in plastic bags,” the Jalisco Attorney General’s Office confirmed in a chilling statement, according to Border Report. “

They also located another bag apparently containing the heads of the victims, whose ages have not been determined.” Local authorities, visibly shaken, removed the bodies from the crime scene and rushed them to a medical facility for further examination.

The murders come just days after Jalisco’s governor, Enrique Alfaro, revealed that a criminal organization had blocked a highway and torched vehicles in retaliation for the arrest of two of its members. According to local reports, three highways were blocked in a violent rampage. Authorities suspect the involvement of the notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), but the Attorney General’s Office has yet to officially confirm which group orchestrated the bloodshed.

“A prosecutor accompanied by police investigators has opened a case file to establish the facts and arrest those who may be responsible,” the AG’s Office said, promising justice amidst growing fears of cartel retaliation.

This chilling act is not an isolated incident. In the past decade, Mexico has seen a surge in such grisly displays. In 2017, CJNG left the decapitated bodies of 15 victims scattered across Veracruz, while in 2020, gunmen unleashed chaos in Guanajuato, leaving over 20 people dead in cartel-related violence. Authorities are struggling to keep up as these criminal organizations expand their terror, leaving a trail of bloodshed across Mexico’s highways and towns.

Watch the report above for details on the grim discovery.