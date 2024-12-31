SIGNS: Here’s How Keanu Reeves Got Entangled In $35M South American Tourism Crime Ring

Actor Keanu Reeves got caught up in a real-life “John Wick” story after stolen jewelry uncovers a $35 million crime ring originating in South America.

The star of the popular action film franchise has been caught up in an international crime scheme that has rocked Southern California and beyond all the way from the Southern hemisphere. In a nutshell, a $9,000 Rolex stolen from the actor’s Los Angeles home last year has been discovered overseas, promptly shedding light on a sprawling $35 million tourism crime ring originating in South America.

The saga began when Reeves became one of the latest victims in a wave of crimes attributed to South American “crime tourism” rings targeting Southern California celebrities. Lori Perez of KCAL reported that police collaborating with U.S. officials in Chile recently recovered three stolen watches during a raid of four houses. Among the items was Reeves’ Rolex engraved with his name, which taken during a break-in at his L.A. home in December.

Keanu Reeves' luxury watches, including a $9,000 Rolex engraved with his name, were recovered by police in Chile after being stolen from his L.A. home by a South American crime tourism ring responsible for over $35 million in stolen U.S. property from 2018 to 2024.



Authorities believe this discovery is part of a broader investigation into crime rings targeting the homes of pro-athletes and celebrities. In August, a multi-agency task force in Los Angeles announced the arrest of six individuals running a Van Nuys rental car company. This group is accused of organizing the entry of foreign nationals from South America to commit crimes in the U.S. Investigators have linked the operation to around 120 burglaries in 80 cities nationwide, resulting in losses totaling more than $35 million.

Former federal prosecutor Nima Rahmani explained the phenomenon’s troubling rise.

“Crime tourism certainly isn’t new, but we’re seeing a lot more of it,” Rahmani said. “Some of it has to do with the nature of individuals who are targeted, rich and famous people. But a lot of it has to do with social media as well. People are posting when they’re on vacation. Well, that makes their home a target. People are posting their bags and their jewelry.”

Chilean nationals are reportedly being flown into the U.S. specifically to carry out these crimes. Chile’s unique travel visa policy—allowing tourists to enter the country with minimal vetting—has made it an attractive hub for recruiting individuals into these schemes. The NBA and NFL have even issued warnings to players about the threat posed by these crime rings. Rahmani noted the cooperation from Chilean authorities as a significant factor in tackling the issue.

“I do think that the publicity that these Chilean gangs have received in the media coverage here in Southern California has certainly helped the United States put pressure on their counterparts in Chile to help stop this wave of theft,” he said. “It’s certainly a black eye for the government of Chile to have this reputation.”