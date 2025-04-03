SIGNS: Husband Of Indiana Teacher Threatened Teens Allegedly Having Group Sex With His Wife

A torrent of allegations against a married couple in Indiana has shocked the community after the husband and wife were accused of egregious crimes involving minors. According to a report from KHOU11, prosecutors allege that Brittany Fortinberry, a former schoolteacher, engaged in sexual relationships with multiple teenage boys. Additionally, her husband, Nicholas Fortinberry, is accused […]

A torrent of allegations against a married couple in Indiana has shocked the community after the husband and wife were accused of egregious crimes involving minors.

According to a report from KHOU11, prosecutors allege that Brittany Fortinberry, a former schoolteacher, engaged in sexual relationships with multiple teenage boys. Additionally, her husband, Nicholas Fortinberry, is accused of not only being aware of the abuse but also allegedly threatening victims into silence. Court documents paint a harrowing picture of Brittany’s alleged actions.

She’s accused of sexually abusing at least ten students while employed at schools in Morgan County. According to investigators, she provided drugs to middle school boys and coerced them into sexual encounters. One victim recounted being repeatedly drugged and assaulted by Brittany when he was just 13 years old.

In a particularly grotesque claim, one of the boys said Brittany would put her own children to bed before initiating encounters with the teens. Another victim alleged that after her arrest in a separate misconduct investigation, Brittany reached out to him and spent $600 on a group of teens for various purchases before engaging in group sex with them. Shockingly, she reportedly made the boys wear the mask from the horror movie “Scream” during these acts and allegedly threatened to kill herself if they reported her.

Other allegations detail a pattern of predatory behavior. Brittany allegedly paid teenage boys between $100 and $800 for explicit photos, sent nude images and videos through Snapchat and another app called “Session.” She is also accused of having forced boys into sexual acts despite their resistance, reportedly telling them, “Just let it happen.” One victim claimed Brittany exploited a teenager who had been asked to babysit her children, coercing him into a sexual relationship and exchanging sexual favors for material goods for other teens.

While Brittany’s alleged crimes are horrifying on their own, prosecutors say her husband Nicholas also played a disturbing role in enabling the abuse. Investigators claim Nicholas knew what his wife was doing and took extreme measures to keep her victims silent. One victim, a 13-year-old boy, recounted an incident where Nicholas directly threatened him.

“If you don’t stop what you’re doing with my wife, then I’m going to kill you in front of your family,” an investigator quoted Nicholas as saying in court documents. Nicholas allegedly added, “Do not continue to do what you’re doing with my wife until you turn 16.”

Authorities believe Nicholas was aware of his wife’s actions but failed to report them, leading to charges of intimidation and failure to report. Despite the severity of the allegations, he was released on a mere $600 bond.

The sheer magnitude of Brittany’s alleged offenses prompted prosecutors to file an extensive list of charges. In addition to previous charges, she now faces ten counts of child molestation, eight counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor.

As more parents of victims have come forward, law enforcement has uncovered even more shocking details. The Department of Child Services launched an investigation that led to the discovery of numerous additional victims who had remained silent, highlighting the alarming scale of Brittany’s alleged predation.

Local school districts where Brittany was previously employed have released statements in response to the unfolding scandal. The Metropolitan School District of Martinsville confirmed that Brittany worked as a substitute teacher from October 2023 until her resignation in January 2024, emphasizing that no misconduct had been reported during her tenure. Eminence Community Schools, where Brittany briefly worked as a middle school math teacher, revealed that they were alerted to allegations on August 22, 2024 and immediately reported the matter to authorities. Brittany was suspended that same night and her employment was officially terminated the following morning after she submitted a resignation.

Experts warn that while sexual abuse cases involving authority figures are not uncommon, cases involving male victims often go unreported. Kristina Korobov, a senior attorney for the Zero Abuse Project, emphasized the need to take such allegations seriously, stating, “There is nothing sexual about what happens to these kids. It is a violation and it’s an exploitation.”