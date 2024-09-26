SIGNS: Images Of UFO Shot Down By U.S. Fighter Jet In Canada Last Year Released

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The trend of information about UFO discoveries making their way from classified government documents to the general public continues.

According to a report published by Fox News, the very first image of a mysterious UFO shot down over Canadian airspace last year has finally surfaced. The grainy, almost ghostly photo, which seems to be a photocopy of an email printout, shows a cylindrical object hovering menacingly in the sky just days before a U.S. fighter jet was ordered to take it down. This extraterrestrial drama unfolded in February 2023, as the unidentified craft drifted from Alaska into Canadian skies, sending military forces scrambling.

The high-altitude object, detected by NORAD at around 40,000 feet, sent shockwaves through the defense forces on both sides of the border. Canadian authorities were tight-lipped at first, but thanks to an information request from CTVNews to Canada’s Department of National Defence, the photo was finally released to the public. The official description for the UFO is as follows, “small, metallic balloon with a tethered payload.”

Apparently the same object, and/or additional UFOs similar to the one that was shot down, was spotted at least three times between February 10 and February 12 last year. And while many recall the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over South Carolina on February 4, 2023, reports state that the UFO taken down in Canada was much smaller that the aforementioned spy technology.

The timing of this revelation is uncanny, given the string of UFO encounters that have been making headlines this year. From strange metallic orbs spotted over California to mysterious lights dancing across European skies, and strange flying objects darting across the horizons in Brazil. Overall, it seems 2024 has been a year filled with unexplained aerial activity.

Check out the images of the UFO above.