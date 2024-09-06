SIGNS: Iowa Man Shot Father In Face Over Stinky Feet Complaints

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Father shot in face by son over body odor argument. Read the shocking details of this bizarre family feud.

A Midwestern father was shot in the face by his own son over an argument stemming from the man’s body odor.

In an outrageous family feud, a heated argument over smelly feet escalated into the shooting incident during which David Carpenter, 48, shot his father in the face! Carpenter, who is from Burlington, Iowa, was charged with attempted murder after the bizarre incident unfolded late last month, according to local news station KWQC.

The confrontation began when Carpenter’s father, who was in a motorized scooter, couldn’t stand the odor coming from his son’s feet. His complaint spiraled into a full-blown argument that quickly turned dangerous. Carpenter allegedly stormed off to his bedroom, grabbed a gun, and returned to the living room, hiding the weapon behind his back.

Police reports, reviewed by KWQC, state that Carpenter shouted at his father about “guns” before pointing the firearm at the older man’s face. Carpenter told police he “accidentally pulled the trigger,” sending a bullet directly into his father’s face! Miraculously, the father survived and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injuries, although serious, were not life-threatening.

The bizarre standoff came to a halt when Carpenter himself called 911 to report the shooting. Police quickly arrived at the scene and arrested Carpenter in the front yard, while paramedics attended to his father.

In a twist that adds even more drama to the already wild situation, authorities revealed that two children under the age of 14 were in the house during the shooting. As a result, Carpenter was also slapped with a charge of child endangerment, on top of the attempted murder charge, KWQC reported.

Carpenter is now sitting behind bars, held on a $100,000 bond, with his next court date scheduled for August 21. Meanwhile, the peculiar motive behind the shooting has left neighbors in disbelief.