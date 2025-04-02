SIGNS: KKK’s Grandbabies Are Here—And Feds Aren’t Doing Much

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Underneath the pretty stars and stripes, Patriot Front is quietly building an army in Tennessee—and their brand of hate is more dangerous than ever.

Yo, what’s good, family? Illseed here, tapping in with a quick update on a troubling movement that’s got Tennessee (and those in the know) on edge. Now listen, this isn’t your granddad’s KKK—this is something slicker, more organized and deeply embedded in America’s backyard. They’re calling themselves “Patriot Front,” wrapping themselves in the flag and calling it patriotism. But underneath all those stars and stripes is nothing but old-school hate, rebranded.

NewsChannel 5 just blew the lid off this thing in Tennessee, finding out Patriot Front’s been quietly building compounds, training soldiers and preparing for what looks like war. These dudes aren’t joking around. They’re out here marching through downtown Nashville and hiding behind masks, of course. Some stuff never changes. There are reports of them popping out the back of rental trucks like some menace of a flash mobs. This is white nationalism masked in patriotism.

Jeff Tischauser from the Southern Poverty Law Center broke it down: these are hardcore white supremacists aiming to carve out a “white ethno-state” in the U.S. Their leader, a 26-year-old named Thomas Rousseau, openly says, “We’re Americans, not White Americans—’cause there ain’t no other kind of Americans than those who are White and from Europe.” Oh really?

This is spreading.

Last fall, antifascist activists tried to push back against a white supremacist meetup at Montgomery Bell State Park, not far from Nashville. But authorities seemed to be working with the racists. Protestors were kept out. Jared Taylor, the organizer of American Renaissance Conference (more reported racists) said the attendees were just “thoughtful Americans” concerned about the country’s direction. Man, that’s just coded language. Rousseau himself was there.

Cue up Joe Biden please…

Patriot Front is not all that new. They came up from the chaos of Charlottesville in 2017. , The “Unite the Right” of 2017 rally was a white supremacist convening that took place in Charlottesville. Now they are branded Vanguard America after one of their own killed Heather Heyer, a white woman. Now they’re on college campuses, flooding neighborhoods with racist stickers, flyers, graffiti—you name it. Law enforcement’s keeping tabs, but it’s a dangerous game as these dudes keep upping their tactics, staying organized, and staying dangerous.

Stay woke! Don’t let them change the meaning! Patriot Front wears patriotism as a mask, but hate is hate. You can’t hide that.

Oh and Kanye – go to hell.

illseed out!