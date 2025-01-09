SIGNS: Louisiana’s Youngest Mayor Arrested In Connection To Drug Trafficking Ring

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out how the state’s youngest mayor ever is caught up in a major crime scandal.

Tyrin Truong, the youngest mayor in Bogalusa’s history, is now facing the fight of his life after being arrested Tuesday (January 7) for his role in an alleged drug trafficking ring.

The 25-year-old mayor is accused of running a network that moved opioids, marijuana and MDMA — and the timing couldn’t be worse. His arrest comes exactly two years after he was sworn into office. The scandal has rocked the small Louisiana town, where Truong was supposed to be a rising star in local politics.

Authorities say Truong didn’t just stop at drugs; he allegedly used public funds to rent an Airbnb during a mayor’s conference in Atlanta, where he organized “entertainment with a prostitute.”

Truong, who was elected to office at just 23 and tied the record for the state’s youngest mayot, had big plans for Bogalusa — a struggling city of about 10,000 near the Alabama border. But those dreams are now in tatters, with the mayor’s past catching up to him in a big way. Northshore District Attorney Collin Sims didn’t mince words when he addressed the case. “This conduct is not going to be tolerated,” he said.

“The citizens of Bogalusa deserve better and we’re not finished. We’re just getting started.”

When Truong took office in January 2023, he made headlines as the city’s youngest-ever mayor. But his leadership was quickly overshadowed by controversy. Just months after he took the job, he demanded the resignation of the city’s police chief after a tragic death in custody and called for more law enforcement patrols. He even aimed for higher office, running unsuccessfully for chair of the state’s Democratic Party.

However, it wasn’t long before cracks began to show in his political career. Last July, the state’s Legislative Auditor’s Office accused him of making improper payments to employees and signing illegal contracts with vendors. Also, his half-brother was arrested in 2023 for a fatal shooting at a high school basketball game. Truong brushed off the incident, telling a local news station, “We all have family members doing things we are not proud of.”

Truong isn’t the only mayor to get caught up in scandal recently. Across the U.S., mayors have found themselves in hot water over everything from corruption to criminal activity. In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s controversial leadership style and ethics investigations made headlines, while former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio faced allegations of misuse of campaign funds.

And let’s not forget about former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who’s currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for bribery, extortion and other charges. Looks like Bogalusa’s young leader is just the latest in a growing list of mayors whose actions are far from the public trust.