SIGNS: Man Claims He Got Biologically Younger After Spending 100-Days Underwater

Did this doctor just discover the real fountain of youth?

In a tale straight out of science fiction, Dr. Joseph Dituri made headlines after embarking on a groundbreaking underwater journey that he claims reversed his aging process.

The daring scientist plunged into the depths of a Florida lagoon, spending a staggering 100 days submerged beneath the waves in a high-pressure habitat. But this was no mere aquatic adventure. In fact, Dr. Dituri was on a mission to unlock the secrets of longevity and explore the potential of hyperbaric environments to rejuvenate the human body.

As Dr. Dituri delved into the murky depths, he not only conducted groundbreaking research but also stumbled upon a “brand new species,” adding an unexpected twist to his underwater odyssey. In his aquatic abode, a cramped 9m x 9m room accessible only by scuba diving, the intrepid scientist meticulously monitored his body’s response to the extreme pressure, all while juggling virtual teaching sessions with eager schoolchildren.

But the true revelation came when Dr. Dituri resurfaced from his aquatic sojourn, claiming his body had undergone a remarkable transformation. According to blood tests, the 56-year-old scientist boasted a 50 percent reduction in inflammatory markers, effectively shedding years off his biological age. In a jaw-dropping revelation to reporters, Dr. Dituri unveiled the astonishing results.

“I’m 56 now and my extrinsic [biological] age was 44,” Dr. Dituri told an Orlando news outlet. “When I got out of the water, my extrinsic age was 34. So, my telomeres lengthened. I actually got younger when I was under the water.”

Despite skeptics casting doubt on his claims, Dr. Dituri remains steadfast in his belief that the hyperbaric environment played a pivotal role in his alleged age reversal. Check out the proof the man says justify his claims above.