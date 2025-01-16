SIGNS: Man Takes His Own Life Over Viral Bikini Beans Incident—Now, His Mother Wants Justice

An Arizona woman is calling for justice in holding the responsible person accountable after her son committed suicide following an online scandal.

The mother of an Arizona man who recently committed suicide following his involvement in an online scandal is calling on the public to help her bring an individual she see’s as responsible for his death to justice.

According to multiple reports, Nautica Malone took his own life after being exposed as the man in a viral video recorded by a woman at a Bikini Beans coffee shop in Arizona.

The footage begins with Malone pulling up to the drive-thru window of Bikini Beans in a black Dodge Challenger coupe. The barista at the window, already recording, greets him and asks if he has visited before.

When Malone confirms, she pans the camera downward into the car to reveal that he wasn’t wearing pants. The barista wastes no time in addressing the situation, telling Malone his behavior is “unacceptable.” In the video, she can be heard instructing a coworker to call 911 while Malone, realizing he’s being filmed, quickly drives away without uttering a word.

NEW: 27-year-old father and husband took his own life a day after a woman exposed him online for not wearing pants at an Arizona bikini barista drive-thru



Nautica Malone was seen without pants in a viral video just one day before his death



The man was asked to leave the… pic.twitter.com/paob3aa8W7 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) January 14, 2025

The video was reportedly uploaded to a private Facebook group along with a message condemning Malone’s actions. The video quickly made its rounds on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram, where it also drew widespread condemnation.

Many viewers slammed Malone’s actions as predatory and disturbing, with some even speculating that it wasn’t his first time pulling such a stunt. They pointed to the barista’s readiness to record as evidence that employees might have been expecting such behavior. As the video’s virality grew, so did the scrutiny of Malone’s personal life.

Details about Malone’s background soon emerged. He was in his 30s and a former varsity swimmer, who had graduated from Central High School in Arizona. He was married to Tori Malone and the couple had welcomed their first child in 2023.

However, mere days after the video went viral, Malone’s family and friends shared heartbreaking tributes online revealing that Malone had taken his own life. In another post, Malone’s mother makes an impassioned plea expose the identity of the woman who recorded the video and uploaded it to social media.

“This is the [expletive] that went up to my son‘s car and recorded this [expletive] video that caused him to take his life,” Malone’s mother wrote in the post. “She invaded his privacy by going up to his car. Please share this picture of this [expletive] so that we can make her pay Justice for Nautica, baby boy your mom is fighting for you.

“I’m not going to rest until you have peace. Love you, my son, gone way too soon let’s make this girl pay please everyone share this picture with all your friends on every social media platform. Thank you so much in advance for your help.”