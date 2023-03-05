SIGNS: Memphis Mother Sneaks Into Daughter’s High School To Fight Two Other Students

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Welcome to another installment of “Signs,” stories that illustrate the world may possibly coming to an end. According to Channel 3 News, Shiquonn Kennedy snuck into Westwood High School in Memphis on Wednesday (March 1) to fight two students along with her daughter.

A school resource officer confirmed to local police three students and a parent were involved in an altercation. Kennedy somehow managed to sneak onto campus to help her daughter fight. One of the students claimed she and Kennedy’s daughter got into a verbal argument, and the daughter punched her in the face. She says Kennedy then started punching her in the face, too.

Another student said she was in the middle of trying to break up the fight when Kennedy started assaulting the other girl. Kennedy was arrested and booked into Shelby County Jail and released on her “own recognizance” on Thursday (March 2) per inmate records. She’s been charged with criminal trespass and assault. She’s scheduled to appear in court on April 6.