SIGNS: Michigan Official Wins Re-Election Amid Resigning Over Minor Solicitation Scandal

Find out how a former Michigan official won their re-election bid amid a scandal over soliciting a minor.

The presidential election isn’t the only political race to produce polarizing results.

In a stunning turn of events, Ken Fletcher, a Michigan Democrat and former Delta Township supervisor, was re-elected Tuesday (November 5), despite having resigned from office just months ago amid serious criminal allegations. Fletcher, 58, is accused of engaging in explicit conversations with an undercover officer posing as a minor.

This has led to public outcry and intense debate over his controversial path back to office. Fletcher’s arrest in September was part of a sting operation orchestrated by Michigan State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The investigation alleged that Fletcher had begun messaging a supposed 15-year-old on the dating app Grindr, with plans to meet in person. According to The Independent, the messages were directed to an undercover officer, and Fletcher’s interactions led him to face charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

Fletcher, who insists he was “just talking” to the decoy, officially stepped down from his position following his arrest. However, because his resignation occurred after state ballot deadlines, Fletcher’s name remained on the ballot, leading to his re-election despite two write-in candidates attempting to challenge him. CBS-affiliated WLNS News reports that Fletcher won the election by a landslide, receiving nearly 89% of the votes, while his closest competitor, Saturn Wlles, garnered just over 11 percent.

Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth explained to WLNS News that, per Michigan election law, Fletcher’s name could not be removed from the ballot.

“If elected and the candidate chooses not to accept the position, a vacancy will be declared and an appointment can occur,” Bosworth stated.

Under Michigan law, Fletcher has until January 1st to take the oath of office or formally vacate the role, giving him time to weigh his next steps. Mary Clark, Delta Township’s acting supervisor, confirmed Fletcher’s options, noting he could “get sworn in and resign, or obviously… get sworn in and stay.”

Fletcher’s attorney, Mike Nichols, suggested that Fletcher is contemplating whether returning to office is in the township’s best interest, and or his own, for that matter.

“The biggest question… is, is this the right thing for not just me but for the community… Am I still the best person for the job?” Nichols told The Independent.

Fletcher’s case is not isolated, as similar controversies have rocked local and national political offices in recent years. Across the country, several elected officials have faced accusations involving inappropriate contact with minors, challenging communities’ trust in leadership and prompting calls for stricter oversight.

Similarly, former Maryland Mayer Joel Bierman faces 30 charges related to child pornography and child sexual abuse material after the 46-year-old was charged six felony charges — including solicitation-related charges and 22 counts of possessing child sexual abuse images.

As Fletcher’s November 12 court date approaches, all eyes are on Delta Township, waiting to see whether he will ultimately reclaim his office or step aside in the face of these serious allegations.

Watch the video above for additional details on the incident.