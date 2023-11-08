SIGNS: Is Neon Green Sewage Water Becoming The Norm In New York City?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

I promise you it’s not a scene from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles but yes, neon green sewage water was leaking on the New York City streets.

The strange occurrence reportedly took place on November 6 outside near the World Trade Center (WTC). Multiple videos from social media users were posted online and went viral after depicting the shocking fluorescent green water oozing into the streets from manhole covers. A Twitter user posted a video of manhole near WTC, and to be honest, it looks like a scene from the apocalypse because all you see is green water on creeping all over the streets while steam is simultaneously billowing everywhere.

Had I not known better I would’ve thought that New York City had finally made its transition into becoming the real world personification of Gotham city. But I do know better so that means I have to do better—and tell you that this is actually just a regular day in the neighborhood, so to speak. According to a report from ABC7 New York, the cities environmental authorities, often use harmless green fluorescent dyed water and sewer systems to detect leaks.

Apparently, this wasn’t the first time that folks were scared about the strange green water seeping in the city. Earlier this year, videos and photos of a green puddle in a Brooklyn subway station went viral after the similar overflow leak detection procedure was performed.

In essence, no, we are not looking at a scene from the last of us manifesting in real time. It’s actually just routine plumbing work, which I’m sure the city needs.

Check out the clip below for a closer look at the urban green juice being produced in the streets of The Big Apple.