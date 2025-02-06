SIGNS: New York Woman Stranded In Pakistan Demanding Thousands Sparks Social Media Storm

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Social media sleuths are speculating this may not be the New York woman’s first taste of viral fame.

In a shocking international love saga, 33-year-old Onijah Andrew Robinson from the United States has found herself stranded in Pakistan after a whirlwind romance took an unexpected nosedive.

According to News 18, Robinson flew to Karachi in October 2024 with dreams of marrying her online beau, 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon. But upon her arrival, those dreams were shattered when Memon’s family disapproved of the union.

Despite assistance from a non-governmental organization that offered her a return ticket to the U.S. and financial support, Robinson chose to stay in Pakistan. In a recent video message, she issued a plea, saying, “I would like you guys to book my ticket back to New York. Money is short right now, and I will appreciate it.”

Left with nowhere to go, Robinson reportedly went to Memon’s home in the Garden area, only to find it locked and abandoned. Determined to find answers, she staged a sit-in outside the residence, even taking shelter in the building’s parking area.

Her bold move captured the attention of locals and soon became a media sensation across both Pakistan and America as user speculated who she might actually be.

They’re saying that Pakistan lady is Oh S### from Black Ink Crew’s baby mama.



After seeing this videos of her on the show to now, I think it is. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/56o6ZVDRcT — MISS TOYO 💎👩🏾‍💻🌙💗 (@itsjustoy) February 4, 2025

In a puzzling twist, Robinson also at one point requested PKR 100,000 from the government, claiming she wanted to travel to Dubai with her “husband” and asserting that she was had plans to fix the entire country.

The plot thickened when Robinson’s son, Jeremiah Robinson, who lives in the U.S., released a video alleging that his mother was struggling with mental health issues. He described her as mentally unwell and said her judgment had been impaired. She originally planned to come back after two weeks, her son Jeremiah revealed, but she never returned—even after they booked a flight for her. She still refused to come back.

Despite her son’s assertions, it now seems that Robinson has reconsidered her situation. She has reportedly agreed to return to the U.S. and has requested a ticket back to New York.

🚨 Woman Holds herself hostage in Pakistan 🇵🇰



This situation feels like we're living in a parallel universe, wait, hear me out…



Read this carefully-



Onijah Andrew Robinson



A woman from New York travels to Pakistan to meet a 19-year-old man she met online. His family… pic.twitter.com/310YedIUcc — OneSi𝕏TwoThree (@OneSixTwoThree1) February 4, 2025